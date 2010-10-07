Gavin Elliott

Sooo many bbb's...

Doing this started out as a test, then became a challenge and ended up with me having to have the patience of a saint. Certainly not for the weak, I now have the up most respect for Cameron Moll.

To get the better effect of just how many glyphs are in there, view the larger image here.

All in all it has probably taken close to 4 hours on and off.

