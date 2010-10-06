Veer Rebound Playoff

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Veer loves Dribbble. We're huge fans of this place, and we'd do pretty much anything to give back to the community that inspires us daily. So we were thrilled when Dan and Rich suggested Veer might sponsor the very first Rebound Playoff.
THE CONTEST
Fellow Dribbblers, we'd like you to take these three killer B's from Alejandro Paul's new font Fan Script and rebound something great. The 10 rebounds with the highest number of likes will be the finalists. And those finalists will get fabulous prizes.
THE PRIZES
• Nine of the finalists will each win 2 Veer t-shirts of the Dribbbler's choice, plus a copy of Fan Script.
• One of the finalists will be chosen as Veer's MVP, and will receive the most exciting prize we've ever given away: one of everything in the Veer merch store.
That's every shirt, every bag, every mug, every portfolio, every piece of home decor... shipped directly to your door. It's totally up to you to find a place to keep it all.
Sound good? Grab the EPS here. Voting ends on Wednesday, October 13th, at 2pm EST.
-----
UPDATE: The buzzer has sounded, the votes were tallied, the finalists named, and an MVP picked! Congratulations to Dave Mott for winning the grand prize! See all 10 winning entries over at Veer's blog The Skinny. If you're one of the finalists, drop us a line at ideas@veer.com to chat about sizes and shipping addresses.
Thanks to everyone who participated!