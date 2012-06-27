Sebastián Andaur

Street 7

Street 7 tv show logo new brand rebranding icon arrow triangles design
This is a new project I'm working on, I had to make 4 new logos for a popular TV show here in Santiago. I had a 1-day deadline and I made it, all four for their new season.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
