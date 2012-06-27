Russel Quadros

hand-lettered wordmark handlettering calligraphy script identity wordmark logotype
Work-in-progress: Struggling with the "n" and "u" ... seemed to mess it up as I cleaned up the scan. Might need to redo. Or maybe I'm obsessing.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
