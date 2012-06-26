Rebecca Writz

C3R Alt Logo

Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz
  • Save
C3R Alt Logo chevron perspective coffee roasting
Download color palette

The two pieces combined in a perspecitvey-chevron-thing (that's a technical term)

65dfabcc64faa9c41592fec3c7645451
Rebound of
C3R Branding
By Rebecca Writz
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz

More by Rebecca Writz

View profile
    • Like