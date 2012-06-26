Rebecca Writz

C3R Branding

Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz
  • Save
C3R Branding coffee rule of thirds roaster stamp
Download color palette

Logo for a local roasting company. Designed to be used as two blocks together or separate.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Rebecca Writz
Rebecca Writz

More by Rebecca Writz

View profile
    • Like