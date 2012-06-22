Jesse Gardner

Brokn - Back

Brokn - Back business card
Back side of a business card for my brother's new handyman venture. He got the domains itsbrokn.com and hefixdit.com, so we're planning to do some fun marketing around that.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
