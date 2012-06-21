Jacob Cass

Frontier #4

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Frontier #4 website finance infographic interactive ux ui circle icon tabs
Download color palette

Interactive infographic for a institutional forex company.
http://fxddfrontier.com. Designed & developed at Ammirati.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like