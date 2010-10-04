Ian Thomas

Seven (Overview)

generative flash actionscript neon art from code
The "seven" in full. A base shape was used to define points for squares that were given wander behaviour. Depending on where they wandered they were given a colour, with the bright colours being used to define the statement element.

The background was created by positioning a square on the statement element and giving it a blue colour that gradually became black over a random period of time as the square wandered away from the centre of the image.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
