Seven (Overview)

The "seven" in full. A base shape was used to define points for squares that were given wander behaviour. Depending on where they wandered they were given a colour, with the bright colours being used to define the statement element.
The background was created by positioning a square on the statement element and giving it a blue colour that gradually became black over a random period of time as the square wandered away from the centre of the image.