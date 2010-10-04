Ian Thomas

Seven

Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas
  • Save
Seven generative flash actionscript squares neon art from code
Download color palette

A close up detail of a generative piece that I created using Actionscript 3 and the HYPE framework. It was commissioned to mark the seventh anniversary of the Supatronix Club Night in London.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas

More by Ian Thomas

View profile
    • Like