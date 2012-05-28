Dave Waller

Weather app IOS icon ideas

Dave Waller
Dave Waller
  • Save
Weather app IOS icon ideas climacons ios apple app icon iphone weather cloud spectrum blue yellow orange red
Download color palette

Although I like the overall feel of the first idea I wan't a huge fan of the slightly off-centre nature of the cloud-with-sun icons so heres a few alternatives that are a little more balanced when in the confines of the appicon shape.

8b98e2ba1dbfa9b4ccf8e1eafe93a342
Rebound of
Weather App iOS icon
By Dave Waller
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Dave Waller
Dave Waller

More by Dave Waller

View profile
    • Like