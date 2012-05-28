Weather App iOS icon

Dave Waller

Playing with the icon design for my weather app (again using the Climacons icon set). I didn't want to do anything too fussy as the app is very focussed on clear layout, bold colours and great shapes of the icon set.

I'm not too sure about this one so thoughts are more than welcomed, you can see the app preview here http://dribbble.com/shots/576362-iPhone-Weather-App

Posted on May 28, 2012
