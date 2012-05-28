Bobby Haiqalsyah

Pursue excellence ignore success

Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah
  • Save
Pursue excellence ignore success bobsta14 typography lettering pursue excellence deepak chopra quote
Download color palette

This is my part of the collab piece, stay tuned..

Fc572adcb4c9d849bb2657e37e8fe8e2
Rebound of
Pursue excellence ignore success
By Bobby Haiqalsyah
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah

More by Bobby Haiqalsyah

View profile
    • Like