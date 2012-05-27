Bobby Haiqalsyah

Pursue excellence ignore success

Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah
  • Save
Pursue excellence ignore success bobsta14 typography lettering pursue excellence deepak chopra quote
Download color palette

Sketch for a collaborative piece based on a Deepak Chopra quote

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah

More by Bobby Haiqalsyah

View profile
    • Like