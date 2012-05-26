Daniel Eden

Buttons! [CSS]

buttons css css3 rebound web webapp
So they're no where near as polished or beautiful as Anthony's original buttons, but I had a go at making all these in CSS. Pretty happy with the result.

Rebound of
Buttonsbuttonsbuttons
By Anthony Lagoon
Posted on May 26, 2012
