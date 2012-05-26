Buttonsbuttonsbuttons

Making a ton of buttons. Fun stuff.

Oh, and did I mention I switched to Photoshop? Yeah, I love FireWorks, but it seems like a continual work-around. I fell in love with Sketch, but its just not ready for prime-time. So… I'm back to PS with all of the goodies that come with it. Just wish the workflow was more interface design friendly. Well anyway, I'll quit ranting now. Happy weekend!