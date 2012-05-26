Buttonsbuttonsbuttons

Anthony Lagoon

Anthony Lagoon
Anthony Lagoon
buttons ui app colorful colors
Making a ton of buttons. Fun stuff.

Oh, and did I mention I switched to Photoshop? Yeah, I love FireWorks, but it seems like a continual work-around. I fell in love with Sketch, but its just not ready for prime-time. So… I'm back to PS with all of the goodies that come with it. Just wish the workflow was more interface design friendly. Well anyway, I'll quit ranting now. Happy weekend!

Posted on May 26, 2012
Anthony Lagoon
Anthony Lagoon
Crafting for good with the team at Underbelly
