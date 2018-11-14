Trending designs to inspire you
Wrapping up the packaging for Kin. Before this project, it’s not something I’ve had a ton of previous experience in but getting to dive into package design for this company has been amazing. This process has strengthened me in designing for continuity, excellence, and experience.
—
Here’s to learning new things! 🎉