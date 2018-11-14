Matt Higgins
Kin Tape

Wrapping up the packaging for Kin. Before this project, it’s not something I’ve had a ton of previous experience in but getting to dive into package design for this company has been amazing. This process has strengthened me in designing for continuity, excellence, and experience.

Here’s to learning new things! 🎉

Posted on Nov 14, 2018
