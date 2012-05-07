DoGooder Wall Art

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So my full time gig is moving to a new location, and they asked me to design a wall-tratment for one of the new interior walls. The theme was to be centered around our company's volunteer program the Do Gooders. Immediately I came up with the line "You do good, we do GOODER." The rest is just phrases with "good" in them and illustrations representing the various volunteer organizations we've worked with. Doing good feels good.