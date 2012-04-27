Sven

Facebook Photo Album Viewer

Sven
Sven
  • Save
Facebook Photo Album Viewer app application ios iphone interface design facebook photo album hawaii experience
Download color palette

This is a rebound of my sketch I made yesterday. This app doesn't have any functionality yet, I just brought the sketch to life in Xcode! ;)

Suggestions and comments are welcome! Thank you!

3f6df48988c3f62639e75b7128d0d3cc
Rebound of
iPhone App Sketch
By Sven
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Sven
Sven

More by Sven

View profile
    • Like