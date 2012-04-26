iPhone App Sketch

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a sktech of an idea for an upcoming iPhone app, I had this morning.
It should offer a much more comfortable way watching Facebook photo Albums of your friends with the ability to see the geolocation near the picture. You'll also be able to like and comment the photo right from the app!
I could imagine a nice animation: touching the user avatar will expand the view to the bottom, hides the map and displays further user information.
What do you think? Suggestions, critique or just comments are welcome!
