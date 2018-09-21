Elodie

Xd - Daily Challenge #2 - Tourism Map Overlay

Xd - Daily Challenge #2 - Tourism Map Overlay xddailychallenge webdesign overlay mapping adobe xd tourism
Hi guys!
Here is the map overlay from my previous shot. Working on the Day 2 for Adobe XD Challenge. I choose to work on the Cotentin, my native district in France.

Find the XD prototype on my behance profile
Have a creative day!

