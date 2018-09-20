Elodie

Xd - Daily Challenge #2 - Tourism Landing Page

Xd - Daily Challenge #2 - Tourism Landing Page
Hi guys!
Still working for the Daily Adobe XD Challenge. Here is day #2, a local landing page. I choose to work on the Cotentin, my native district in France. Such a lovely place =)

Find the XD prototype on my behance profile

Have a creative day!

