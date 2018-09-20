Xd - Daily Challenge #2 - Tourism Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Still working for the Daily Adobe XD Challenge. Here is day #2, a local landing page. I choose to work on the Cotentin, my native district in France. Such a lovely place =)
Find the XD prototype on my behance profile
--------
Have a creative day!