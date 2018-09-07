Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

UX Store - Buy eBooks with unique cover designs

Happy Friday Friends! Sharing content + shop screens for the ux project I shared previously. I’m linking this shot via rebound so that you’ll get the connection. As you know the primary objective of this app for users to learn, or practice UX. However, how about giving another section where they can buy books & other design related goodies! Well this section is not just about books, but other exiting things would come up as part of its gamification strategy. In this shot, it displays the lowest price for the ebooks. I’ll have detail section of it afterwards. Stay tuned, and have a great weekend! Cheers

Also, if you have noticed I’ve used a different color style this time. 😎

