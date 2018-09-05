Abinash Mohanty

My Feed and Profile for iPhone X

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
My Feed and Profile for iPhone X iphonex iphone ios interface sketch illustration flat branding app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys! Sharing profile and feed page for the flashcard project. I hope you like it.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Ux screen quiz 2x
Rebound of
UX Screen - Quiz
By Abinash Mohanty
View all tags
Posted on Sep 5, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like