The Evolution of Eyewear

The Evolution of Eyewear
A small portion of an info-graphic I worked on a little while back. I never saw whether it went up, but I was into it. (this is only 4 of 26 steps in the evolution of corrective eye wear/procedures.)

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
