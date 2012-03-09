Tad Dobbs

Cityview Poster Detail

Detail of the final gig poster for Cityview a quirky, pop-punk band from Fort Worth. It's inspired by the song "Sarah's Knives" about a troubled little girl. You can view the full poster here. http://dropr.com/creativesquall/1692/cityview_poster/~?3

