Tad Dobbs

Cityview Poster Sketch

Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs
  • Save
Cityview Poster Sketch poster silkscreen illustration sketch music rock band knife teddy bear crayons cityview
Download color palette

Sketch for Cityview poster inspired by the song Sarah's Knives. Check out the video of the speed sketch http://vimeo.com/21314096

Tad Dobbs
Tad Dobbs

More by Tad Dobbs

View profile
    • Like