Erica Schoonmaker

Updating my Resumé, Take 2

Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker
  • Save
Updating my Resumé, Take 2 resume pink cream ribbon stamp
Download color palette

Stamp looks *much* better saved out as a PDF. The colors are less saturated here, too, because it's now completely in CMYK. (I accidentally had the stamp in RGB before, oops.)

98d98d1a2b745d58ce8cabdd06ff3961
Rebound of
Updating my Resumé
By Erica Schoonmaker
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker

More by Erica Schoonmaker

View profile
    • Like