Erica Schoonmaker

Updating my Resumé

Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker
  • Save
Updating my Resumé resume pink cream ribbon stamp
Download color palette

Updating my resume with my personal branding & new job. Working in InDesign, so ignore the weird edges on the stamp (since we all know how well InDesign likes rendering images).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker

More by Erica Schoonmaker

View profile
    • Like