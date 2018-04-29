UX flashcard dashboard - Quizzes

Happy Dribbblers! It’s Sunday 🏀, and it's pretty hot in Mumbai.



However, I thought of sharing a shot that prompts designers to participate in quizzes from my ux flashcard project; you have seen it earlier. I still have a lot of sections to made, which would have its dashboard section for stakeholders, and user facing modules (like the current one) that may include both day and night theme as shown earlier. That’s all for now. I don’t wanna take much of your time. Have a great weekend friends.

