UX flashcard dashboard - Quizzes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Dribbblers! It’s Sunday 🏀, and it's pretty hot in Mumbai.
However, I thought of sharing a shot that prompts designers to participate in quizzes from my ux flashcard project; you have seen it earlier. I still have a lot of sections to made, which would have its dashboard section for stakeholders, and user facing modules (like the current one) that may include both day and night theme as shown earlier. That’s all for now. I don’t wanna take much of your time. Have a great weekend friends.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖