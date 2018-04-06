Ux Flash Cards

Happy Friday Dribbblers! 🍻

As you know I’ve been working on a lot of stuffs simultaneously. One of the ideas I was having last night was to educate newbies those who want to learn more about UX.

Concept

This idea is about teaching ux by running a series of flashcards? You may ask, why! 🤔 But, believe me it’s one of the best ways to teach something that’s interactive, playful, and easy to remember. So why not UX? User experience is all about making things easier for people to use. Let’s dive in, test it, and use it.

Motivation drives everyone, isn’t it?

By the end of each session, the candidate can compare his/her score and strive more to reach his/her goals over time. That’s all for now. I’ll try to come up with more ideas over the weekend.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖