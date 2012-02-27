Connor Turner

Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland is my second home... in a long list of second homes. My mother was born in the nearby town of Passage West, which of course lead to me spending many months wandering the landscape as a kid and as a young adult. The people and culture helped form my personality, and because of which it'll always be one of my all-time favourite places on earth.

The base of the photo is a personal photo from the balcony of nearby Blarney Castle. It also leverages the amazing Knockout font.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
