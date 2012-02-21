What's your favorite place on Earth?

It's been far too long since we've done an official rebound playoff. Let's fix that now.

Rebound this shot with a postcard from your favorite place on Earth. The term "postcard" can be interpreted in a variety of ways (it doesn't have to be literal). Could be a country, city, state, beach, pub, cafe, website... wherever. We've taking inspiration from the highly successful, What state do you live in? playoff. We love rebounds that demonstrate creativity and something personal about the player.

You have until 2pm ET next Tuesday, February 28th to post your rebound. The players with the top 5 entries based on like counts plus 1 Coaches' Pick can choose a free t-shirt from our Equipment Shop.

Good luck, Dribbblers!