Lietuva - Lithuania

This is where i came from - Lithuania.

Lithuania is rich by: kind people, basketball - our second religion, outstanding nature and by windmills (yup, windmills, not only Holland has those!)

Cheers and regards, going to publish this project in my profile: http://www.behance.net/seniunasjulius , stay tuned !

Reuploaded due to saturation problem.

p.s. here is our anthem, 15 000 basketball fans singing it, feel it! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mUA3FJR0wY&feature=related

i do not own this amazing photo!