Slavo Glinsky

Tiny Social Icons

Slavo Glinsky
Slavo Glinsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Tiny Social Icons tiny social icon minimalistic pack
Download color palette

Hello guys I've made pack of some social icons, Full view you can check on http://gum.co/tsi

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Slavo Glinsky
Slavo Glinsky
Building magical experiences powered by AI
Hire Me

More by Slavo Glinsky

View profile
    • Like