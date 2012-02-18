Dries Delaey

Deco-in Homepage Scrolling Effect

Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey
  • Save
Deco-in Homepage Scrolling Effect homepage webdesign scrolling effect
Download color palette

When you scroll the homepage the content floats underneath the navigation, and the mini logo fades in. This nav would also be used for content pages.

8257593ca56595c9c3f3ed263b49f6dc
Rebound of
Deco-inn Homepage v2
By Dries Delaey
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey

More by Dries Delaey

View profile
    • Like