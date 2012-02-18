Dries Delaey

Deco-inn Homepage v2

Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey
  • Save
Deco-inn Homepage v2 homepage webdesign nav
Download color palette

This is an updated version, in which the navigation gets more attention.
this enables opportunities to do some nice scrolling effects (example in rebound)

have a look at the full sizes here:
original : http://bit.ly/yONPtb
updated : http://bit.ly/y4Mk9A
scrolling effect : http://bit.ly/wKeObK

A60d658ade442c6aaa2ce4f4b0ebaa98
Rebound of
Deco-in Homepage original
By Dries Delaey
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey

More by Dries Delaey

View profile
    • Like