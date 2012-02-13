Timothy Achumba

Halftime Icons

I was a little reluctant to post this but its probably better i do. I tried to be as original as possible with the icons and still retain meaning: in relation to Dribbble. I hope I achieved that.

I really like how they all turned out but I'm not entirely sold on the first one...What do you guys think?

Follow me on twitter for updates.

Also follow Halftime App on wunderkit and on twitter to stay up to date and also talk about the app and what you guys would like to see in Halftime.

Rebound of
Hire Me - Halftime App
By Timothy Achumba
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
