Timothy Achumba

Hire Me - Halftime App

Timothy Achumba
Timothy Achumba
  • Save
Hire Me - Halftime App dribbble app basketball shot hire me follow navigation fullscreen ui dark mac os x halftime halftime app
Download color palette

Remember this?

Well this is mark 2! Coming to a Mac near you!

Follow me on twitter for updates.

Also follow Halftime App on wunderkit and on twitter to stay up to date and also talk about the app and what you guys would like to see in Halftime.

Go ahead and share this!

Timothy Achumba
Timothy Achumba

More by Timothy Achumba

View profile
    • Like