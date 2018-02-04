Sprocket Android 1.4.46 Tutorial Carousel

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Swapped the images on the first and the last carousel because I changed the search icon FAB to a rotating Sprocket Assistant FAB and ill now have that gear animate from this activity into the FAB once terms are accepted to draw attention to its special status.
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram