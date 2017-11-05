Sprocket Android 1.4.4 Tutorial Carousel

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Observed people im testing with on bicycle rides getting a bit confused between download and first app open. Expanded the blocker screen from just the TOS/PP to include two screens describing important features of the app keyed into the tappable icons for those features on the first in-app screen.
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
- attached mockup of old blocker screen
- attached spec sheet
- attached mockup of current 1st in app screen
Thanks for the bicycle illustration @Evgeniy Artsebasov
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram