Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4.4 Tutorial Carousel

Retrographic
Sprocket Android 1.4.4 Tutorial Carousel
Observed people im testing with on bicycle rides getting a bit confused between download and first app open. Expanded the blocker screen from just the TOS/PP to include two screens describing important features of the app keyed into the tappable icons for those features on the first in-app screen.

Thanks for the bicycle illustration @Evgeniy Artsebasov

Artsebasov cyclist icon
Rebound of
Cyclist
By Evgeniy Artsebasov
We make a bicycle marketplace

