Sprocket Android 1.4.4 Tutorial Carousel

Observed people im testing with on bicycle rides getting a bit confused between download and first app open. Expanded the blocker screen from just the TOS/PP to include two screens describing important features of the app keyed into the tappable icons for those features on the first in-app screen.

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

- attached mockup of old blocker screen

- attached spec sheet

- attached mockup of current 1st in app screen

Thanks for the bicycle illustration @Evgeniy Artsebasov

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram