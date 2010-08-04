The other half of the app...

James Ford

I'm going with a 50/50 split down the middle of the window for this version - the first version just let you resize once, whereas this version will give the option to resize the same images into multiple formats in a single go, so the interface needs to change to allow that functionality.

Design for ImageSizer v2
Aug 4, 2010
