Design for ImageSizer v2

Design for ImageSizer v2 app design grey orange ui interface
A snapshot of the design to the successor version of the ImageSizer AIR application. Aiming to make the design a little more slick and integrate all the features, without adding overwhelming complexity.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
