Hi,

Working on Statistics - App UI.

I hope you guys will like this designing idea.

Press "L" if you like it.

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us

Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance