Ishtiaq Khan Parag

Statistics

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Hire Me
  • Save
Statistics gradient ui statistics navigation ios graph design data dashboard chart background
Statistics gradient ui statistics navigation ios graph design data dashboard chart background
Download color palette
  1. final_final.png
  2. larger.png

Hi,
Working on Statistics - App UI.
I hope you guys will like this designing idea.

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jan 31, 2018
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Product Designer at Divi 🇺🇸🇧🇩
Hire Me

More by Ishtiaq Khan Parag

View profile
    • Like