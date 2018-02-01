TGF Small Stacked

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's an alternative mark that is used in conjunction with the other brand assets for a recent client of ours.
We wanted the design to be easy to grasp as people drive past the vehicles that this will be applied to, but also versatile enough that it can be used online and on business cards.
this project is part of a larger engagement which spans a few weeks.
To see more, check out our case study for The Glass Frontier