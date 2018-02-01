Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TGF Small Stacked

TGF Small Stacked hand lettering technician handyman service business branding logotype logo social media glass
Here's an alternative mark that is used in conjunction with the other brand assets for a recent client of ours.

We wanted the design to be easy to grasp as people drive past the vehicles that this will be applied to, but also versatile enough that it can be used online and on business cards.

this project is part of a larger engagement which spans a few weeks.

To see more, check out our case study for The Glass Frontier

