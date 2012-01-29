Charles Riccardi

Canvas Concept

Canvas Concept stitching brand bright colour square
An early concept for a logo I am working on for a friend. This not only takes a deep look into the structure of a canvas, but also the intricacies of an artists brush applying color to each woven fiber with purpose.

I understand this particular concept may not communicate that very well yet, but it'll get there. What are your thoughts on this altogether?

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
