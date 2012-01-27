Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Logo da Árvore Árvore tree people crowd family happiness party featured logodesigner logodesign bauru visual identity breno bitencourt bitencourt breno logotype logotipo identity identidade visual identidade de marca design studio design brazil brasil branding brand identity brand
Still working on color options, and tagline cause must come before the name and on top isn't looking really good...

By Breno Bitencourt
