Mountain Bike Logo bike logo design north carolina illustration
So, I should have kept my mouth shut when a family member asked me to create a logo for him in one day that "was the shape of NC with a mountain bike going up the side and one county highlighted." I am an idiot. Thoughts?

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
