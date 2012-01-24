A colour picker for the web

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're thinking about creating a better web-specific colour picker for Typecast. The challenge is choosing the perfect mixture of features and the striking a balance between recognisable design patterns and a new way of doing things.
- What would you like to see in a web colour picker? RGBA? HSL/HSB?
- How would you like to see web-specific issues such as inheritance handled?
I'd really appreciate your input.