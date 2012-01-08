Joe Furr

chukkas development

Joe Furr
Joe Furr
Hire Me
  • Save
chukkas development button pattern grunge icon polo horse rust rusty chain frame stitching wood texture ui layout
Download color palette

working on a nice way to display content on the page. going for a nice rustic/natural look.

Bb740dca806fe5046758928a36d60898
Rebound of
Chukkas!
By Joe Furr
Joe Furr
Joe Furr
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joe Furr

View profile
    • Like